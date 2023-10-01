Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Sendero Wealth Management LLC

Sendero Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,451 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 45.0% during the second quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 23,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 7,240 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,893,000. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 24,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Powers Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 160,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,631,000 after buying an additional 15,005 shares during the period. Finally, Theory Financial LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 47,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,482,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,136,532. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.70 and its 200-day moving average is $72.54. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.96 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

