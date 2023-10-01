Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Position Increased by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 460,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,694 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF makes up about 2.0% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $28,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,257,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,027,053,000 after purchasing an additional 9,855,055 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,981,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $303,630,000 after acquiring an additional 536,550 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,261,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $259,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896,544 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,921,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $239,024,000 after acquiring an additional 224,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,840,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $239,208,000 after acquiring an additional 460,941 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VGK stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,312,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,133,739. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.59 and a 200 day moving average of $61.25. The stock has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $44.99 and a 12-month high of $63.81.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

