Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Has $19.90 Million Stock Position in Columbia India Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:INCO)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:INCO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 379,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Columbia India Consumer ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Columbia India Consumer ETF worth $19,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INCO. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Columbia India Consumer ETF by 142.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,268,000 after buying an additional 52,020 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Columbia India Consumer ETF by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,781,000 after buying an additional 42,504 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Columbia India Consumer ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,026,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $954,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF by 128.3% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 29,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 16,460 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA INCO traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,938. Columbia India Consumer ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.16 and a fifty-two week high of $54.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.02 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.95.

About Columbia India Consumer ETF

The Columbia India Consumer ETF (INCO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the INDXX India Consumer index, a market-cap-weighted index of 30 Indian consumer-sector stocks listed on the National Stock Exchange or the Bombay Stock Exchange. INCO was launched on Aug 10, 2011 and is managed by Columbia.

