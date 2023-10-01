Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Has $16.74 Million Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 109,876 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Cheniere Energy comprises about 1.2% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $16,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 96,965.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 83,125,143 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,664,947,000 after acquiring an additional 83,039,505 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth $391,652,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth $261,515,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,604,099 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,562,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 167.6% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,376,530 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $206,424,000 after acquiring an additional 862,174 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.23.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

LNG stock traded down $2.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $165.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,060,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,584. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.00 and a 52 week high of $182.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.30.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $5.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.80. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 481.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.65%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading

