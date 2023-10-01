Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Acquires 7,393 Shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 593,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,393 shares during the period. iShares Latin America 40 ETF accounts for 1.2% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.45% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF worth $16,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000.

NYSEARCA:ILF traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,512,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,103. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.80. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a one year low of $21.75 and a one year high of $28.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

