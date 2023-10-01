Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 279,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of MGM Resorts International worth $12,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 136.2% in the 1st quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE MGM traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.76. The company had a trading volume of 3,502,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,991,616. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $29.20 and a one year high of $51.35. The company has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.46 and its 200-day moving average is $43.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

MGM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $63.00 to $66.50 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total value of $1,130,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 136,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,177,132.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total value of $1,130,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 136,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,177,132.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total transaction of $452,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,912,037.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,454 shares of company stock worth $2,249,894. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

