Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Has $10.20 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 444,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,032 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN worth $10,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 318,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,934,000 after buying an additional 89,442 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,319,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $839,440,000 after buying an additional 98,062 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 0.7% during the first quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 102,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 3.1% during the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 115,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,554,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peak Asset Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 21.3% during the first quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 130,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,905,000 after buying an additional 23,009 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Price Performance

NYSEARCA AMJ traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.70. 274,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,082. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a fifty-two week low of $19.85 and a fifty-two week high of $24.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.05.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $0.4101 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total transaction of $624,346.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 53,425 shares in the company, valued at $7,739,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

