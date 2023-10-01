Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 202,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Centene accounts for about 1.0% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $13,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CNC. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Centene by 5.9% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Centene by 79,760.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 460,150,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,037,178,000 after buying an additional 459,574,702 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centene by 8.2% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 16,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of Centene by 8.5% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,324,000. 90.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Centene from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Centene from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Bank of America raised Centene from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on Centene from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Centene from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.35.

Shares of NYSE:CNC traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.88. 3,526,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,715,014. The company has a market cap of $37.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Centene Co. has a one year low of $60.83 and a one year high of $87.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.31 and a 200 day moving average of $66.27.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $37.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.56 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

