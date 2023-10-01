Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Bought by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $7,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 15.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 48,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,974,000 after buying an additional 6,423 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 6.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,934,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 71.4% in the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.2% in the second quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 92,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,344,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:DLTR traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.45. 1,906,073 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,390,898. The firm has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.73. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.94 and a twelve month high of $170.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.18 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 4.16%. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $105.24 per share, with a total value of $173,646.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,646. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DLTR shares. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price (down from $162.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.82.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.