Newton One Investments LLC Has $5 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Newton One Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Newton One Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Newton One Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 146.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 11,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,561 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,556,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,810 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 206,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,530,000 after purchasing an additional 15,879 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $39.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $43.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.48.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

