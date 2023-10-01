Viking Fund Management LLC Has $6.46 Million Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Viking Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,000 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Target accounts for about 1.2% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $6,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Target by 4.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,570,634 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,725,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,881 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,374,799 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,693,498,000 after acquiring an additional 92,702 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 95,980.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,762,865,000 after acquiring an additional 18,518,448 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,300,283 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,371,516,000 after acquiring an additional 80,027 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 24.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,629,713 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,098,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on TGT. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Target from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $193.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.57.

Target Price Performance

NYSE:TGT opened at $110.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a one year low of $108.15 and a one year high of $181.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The firm had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 60.44%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 399,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

