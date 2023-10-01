Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Has $855,000 Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 28.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,785 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in General Electric were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GE. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 63,795,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,098,882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463,502 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,490,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,639,533,000 after purchasing an additional 7,157,356 shares during the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $2,496,379,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,272,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,837,514,000 after purchasing an additional 319,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 122,242.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $878,644,000 after purchasing an additional 13,427,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $12,973,132.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,672,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $110.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.65. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $48.06 and a fifty-two week high of $117.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.22. General Electric had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $15.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 25th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.80%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GE. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.71.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

