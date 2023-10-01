BCK Partners Inc. Buys 49,235 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

BCK Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 472,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,235 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 22.3% of BCK Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. BCK Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $35,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 206.8% in the first quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Shares of VCSH stock opened at $75.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.45 and a 200-day moving average of $75.77. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.26 and a 52 week high of $76.68.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.2095 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

