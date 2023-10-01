Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Raises Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Resolute Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Resolute Financial LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $107.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $105.59 and a twelve month high of $126.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be issued a $1.4647 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

