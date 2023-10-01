AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 77,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 0.7% of AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $15,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VB. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 10,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 16,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 17,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $189.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $210.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.16.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

