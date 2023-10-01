Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Invests $5.22 Million in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (CBOE:AAAU)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (CBOE:AAAU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 274,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,223,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC owned about 0.84% of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 150.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Price Performance

Shares of CBOE:AAAU traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,571,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,052. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.36. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a 1 year low of $16.06 and a 1 year high of $20.43.

About Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF

The Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in a vault in Perth, Australia. Investors can redeem their shares for gold coins and small bars. AAAU was launched on Jul 26, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

