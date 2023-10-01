Alta Capital Management LLC Buys 7,103 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,103 shares during the period. Zebra Technologies makes up approximately 2.5% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Alta Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Zebra Technologies worth $35,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 92.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Zebra Technologies

In other news, CEO Bill Burns bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $249.40 per share, for a total transaction of $249,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,184,277.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $742,880. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $236.53. The company had a trading volume of 390,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,867. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $261.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $222.58 and a 52-week high of $351.74.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.33. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $260.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ZBRA

Zebra Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.