Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Shares Sold by Alta Capital Management LLC

Alta Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,439 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Napco Security Technologies were worth $10,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Napco Security Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

Napco Security Technologies stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,190. The company has a market cap of $818.13 million, a P/E ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.94. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.02 and a fifty-two week high of $41.25.

Napco Security Technologies Increases Dividend

Napco Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The business had revenue of $44.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.70 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 21.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from Napco Security Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NSSC has been the subject of several research reports. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. William Blair cut Napco Security Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

