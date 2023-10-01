Alta Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Alta Capital Management LLC cut its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $6,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.8% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 10.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

NASDAQ IDXX traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $437.27. The stock had a trading volume of 363,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,866. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $317.06 and a 52-week high of $564.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $36.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $491.59 and a 200 day moving average of $488.39.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.24. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 104.84%. The business had revenue of $943.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.84 million. Sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 22,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.56, for a total value of $11,696,419.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,001.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 22,909 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.56, for a total transaction of $11,696,419.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,001.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.01, for a total transaction of $6,873,222.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,338,329.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,360 shares of company stock valued at $26,743,411. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $571.67.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

