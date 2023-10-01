Alta Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Alta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,428,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,794,532,000 after purchasing an additional 102,139 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,802,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,748,770,000 after acquiring an additional 98,162 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,038,646,000 after acquiring an additional 9,969,418 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 44.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,623,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $874,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,961,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $724,566,000 after purchasing an additional 968,055 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on PSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.73.

NYSE PSX traded down $3.23 on Friday, hitting $120.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,841,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,034,487. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $79.37 and a 52-week high of $125.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $53.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $35.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.77 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 18.22%.

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 12,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total transaction of $1,613,597.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,953,919.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 12,970 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total transaction of $1,613,597.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,953,919.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total value of $3,725,876.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,803 shares in the company, valued at $12,557,048.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 360,648 shares of company stock worth $41,396,371 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

