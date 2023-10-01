Alta Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1,272.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 262.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total value of $120,111.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,882.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Extra Space Storage Cuts Dividend

NYSE:EXR traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $121.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,399,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,042. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.90 and a fifty-two week high of $180.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $129.54 and its 200-day moving average is $143.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 39.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Extra Space Storage from $145.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Extra Space Storage from $155.00 to $138.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.75.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 2,438 self-storage stores in 41 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.7 million units and approximately 184.0 million square feet of rentable space.

