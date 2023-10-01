Alta Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Alta Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSM. JLB & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.0% in the second quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 37,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 5,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 148,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,959,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 14.6% in the second quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 43,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after buying an additional 5,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 21.5% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE TSM traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $86.90. 7,338,288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,059,128. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $110.69.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $15.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.52 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 43.31% and a return on equity of 32.08%. As a group, analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4724 per share. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.33.

Read Our Latest Report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.