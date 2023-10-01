Alta Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Alta Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,410 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 92,136 shares during the quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTCH. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in Match Group by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 4,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust co grew its position in Match Group by 57.0% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 37,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 13,777 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Match Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 174,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,694,000 after buying an additional 5,361 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Match Group by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 9,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $910,000. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Match Group news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 8,735 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total transaction of $400,237.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,483.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 10,235 shares of company stock valued at $467,703 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MTCH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Match Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. BTIG Research raised Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. HSBC started coverage on Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.10 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Match Group from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

Match Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of MTCH traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.18. 3,913,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,763,986. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.28. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.73 and a 1 year high of $54.60.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Match Group had a net margin of 14.68% and a negative return on equity of 121.94%. The business had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Further Reading

