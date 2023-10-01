Alta Capital Management LLC Makes New $203,000 Investment in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Alta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,466 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $552,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 39,704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,244,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 466.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,867,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $774,951,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831,505 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

YUM has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $139.00 to $138.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In other news, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total value of $686,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,203,458.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total transaction of $499,198.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,522,759.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total transaction of $686,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,052 shares in the company, valued at $2,203,458.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,871 shares of company stock valued at $2,411,708 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:YUM traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $124.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,610,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,564. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.96 and a 12-month high of $143.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.08. The stock has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 20.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th were paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 28th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 48.99%.

About Yum! Brands

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.