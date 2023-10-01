First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) is Beacon Financial Group’s 5th Largest Position

Beacon Financial Group raised its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 463,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,818 shares during the period. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index accounts for 2.2% of Beacon Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $16,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FDL. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the first quarter worth about $209,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 8,486 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 631.8% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 67,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after buying an additional 58,120 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 7.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after buying an additional 7,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the first quarter worth $968,000.

FDL traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.44. 784,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 982,673. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.64. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1 year low of $32.10 and a 1 year high of $38.33.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Company Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

