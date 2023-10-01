Alta Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth about $2,452,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $1.20 on Friday, reaching $86.74. The company had a trading volume of 9,654,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,996,531. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $58.01 and a 52-week high of $121.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.55.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $17.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.59 by $2.78. The company had revenue of $234.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.75 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on BABA. DZ Bank raised Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $131.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.64.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

