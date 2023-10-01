Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Acquires 336 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,396 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in Amgen by 1.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 39.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.1% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Stock Down 0.8 %

AMGN stock opened at $268.76 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $296.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $255.93 and its 200-day moving average is $240.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.61.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.56. Amgen had a return on equity of 196.60% and a net margin of 30.02%. The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at $11,627,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amgen news, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at $601,267,101. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. HSBC started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Amgen from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on Amgen from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.44.

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

