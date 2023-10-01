Tower Bridge Advisors Sells 2,440 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Tower Bridge Advisors lessened its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,071 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,440 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Amgen were worth $3,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Amgen by 99,178.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 309,188,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,646,013,000 after acquiring an additional 308,876,983 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 83,875.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,980,571,000 after acquiring an additional 7,532,031 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,351,778,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 216.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,690,718 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $228,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,455 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Amgen by 158.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,950,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $774,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806,456 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Amgen from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Argus upped their price objective on Amgen from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other Amgen news, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,267,101. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,267,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN opened at $268.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.61. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.71 and a 52-week high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 196.60% and a net margin of 30.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 57.45%.

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.