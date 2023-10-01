Tower Bridge Advisors Has $6.42 Million Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 587.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,623 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in CME Group were worth $6,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CME Group alerts:

Insider Activity at CME Group

In related news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 10,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.68, for a total transaction of $2,007,065.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,463,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CME Group news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total value of $6,118,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,367,902.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 10,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.68, for a total value of $2,007,065.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,463,855.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,391 shares of company stock worth $11,905,049 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $200.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.13. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.54 and a 52 week high of $209.31. The firm has a market cap of $72.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.10. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 56.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 53.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on CME shares. Bank of America raised CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on CME Group from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays upped their target price on CME Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on CME Group from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CME Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CME

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.