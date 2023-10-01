Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Sells 927 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 927 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 102.4% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 111.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 832.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $50.60 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $41.20 and a 1 year high of $54.38. The stock has a market cap of $32.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.71.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

