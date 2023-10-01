Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Has $1.97 Million Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up approximately 1.4% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 187.1% during the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 58,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,322,000 after acquiring an additional 37,912 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 96,853.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 636,007,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,968,857,000 after acquiring an additional 635,351,035 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Optas LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 6.3% during the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 13.9% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $365.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $388.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $375.49. The company has a market cap of $116.27 billion, a PE ratio of 50.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $279.32 and a twelve month high of $428.65.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.46%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 49.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on S&P Global

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.40, for a total value of $84,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $820,789.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 9,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.11, for a total value of $3,805,920.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,831,454.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.40, for a total value of $84,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $820,789.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,457 shares of company stock valued at $8,394,328. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.