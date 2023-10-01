Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 72.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 859.6% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $392.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $408.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $394.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $422.15.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

