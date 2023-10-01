LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Buys 4,217 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,217 shares during the quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,245,000 after purchasing an additional 181,966 shares during the period. United Bank raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4,063.8% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 11,785 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,551,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on CVS Health from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.28.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $69.82 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $64.62 and a 12-month high of $104.83. The stock has a market cap of $89.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.61 and a 200-day moving average of $71.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.14%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

