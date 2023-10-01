LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Acquires 6,780 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 274.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,252 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,780 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.67.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of IBM stock opened at $140.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $127.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.95, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $115.54 and a 52-week high of $153.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.89.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 38.10%. The company had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 307.41%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.