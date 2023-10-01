Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires 339 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,741 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. International Business Machines comprises about 3.1% of Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,459,000 after purchasing an additional 127,093 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,157,000 after acquiring an additional 46,756 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in International Business Machines by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 95,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,698,000 after acquiring an additional 5,506 shares during the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

IBM stock opened at $140.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $127.81 billion, a PE ratio of 64.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.89. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 307.41%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.