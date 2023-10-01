Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Holland Advisory Services Inc.

Holland Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up about 0.3% of Holland Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Holland Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,159,047,000 after buying an additional 158,312,614 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,447,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,363,000 after buying an additional 746,459 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $41,871,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 686,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,492,000 after purchasing an additional 207,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,665,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,939,000 after purchasing an additional 206,035 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

VBR traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $159.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 530,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,415. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.59. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $143.21 and a 1 year high of $178.51. The company has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

