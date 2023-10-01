Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,121 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in MetLife by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 54,069,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,132,802,000 after acquiring an additional 486,544 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in MetLife by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,540,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,595,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,271 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in MetLife by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,584,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,383,000 after acquiring an additional 418,477 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in MetLife by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,466,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,585,000 after acquiring an additional 436,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at $444,205,000. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at MetLife

In other news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 9,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total value of $593,323.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,905,168.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MET shares. TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on MetLife in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on MetLife from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MetLife from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.40.

MetLife Stock Performance

NYSE MET traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.91. 3,330,542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,786,582. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.09. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.95 and a 12-month high of $77.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.32 and a 200-day moving average of $58.63.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.09. MetLife had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $16.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 80.93%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

