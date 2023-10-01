Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,510 Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 32,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 10,499 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 576,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,815,000 after acquiring an additional 224,721 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000.

BATS:HYD traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.07. 1,313,423 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.95.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

