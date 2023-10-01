Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $2,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mill Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 27,982 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,021,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 46,852 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 480.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $872.68, for a total value of $2,618,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $3,141,648. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $890.04, for a total transaction of $2,892,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,178,581.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $872.68, for a total value of $2,618,040.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,141,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,961 shares of company stock worth $65,346,077. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock traded down $5.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $843.13. The stock had a trading volume of 258,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,348. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $874.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $823.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.39. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $499.63 and a 1 year high of $940.00.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.87 by $1.38. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 39.57% and a net margin of 18.41%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

TDG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,042.00 to $1,114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $980.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Barclays increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $930.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,001.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TransDigm Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $926.29.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

