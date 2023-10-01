Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,746 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LOW. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,780,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

LOW stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $207.84. 2,304,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,885,483. The company has a market cap of $119.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.50 and a 52-week high of $237.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $224.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.50.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $24.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.97 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on LOW. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lowe's Companies news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of Lowe's Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at $5,600,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of Lowe's Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

