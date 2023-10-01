Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $2.80 Million Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,727,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total value of $2,339,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,230,034.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total value of $2,339,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,230,034.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total value of $178,111.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,434 shares in the company, valued at $4,907,998.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,930 shares of company stock valued at $4,691,799 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $173.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,498,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,564. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $184.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.96. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.15 and a 12 month high of $194.99. The stock has a market cap of $80.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.55, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 26.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZTS. HSBC began coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.44.

About Zoetis

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

