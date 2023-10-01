Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,212 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,011 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Medtronic by 109.0% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 802,643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $64,674,000 after purchasing an additional 418,648 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in Medtronic by 20.6% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Viawealth LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 3.3% in the first quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co lifted its position in Medtronic by 5.0% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 40,743 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Medtronic by 16.1% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,669 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDT has been the subject of a number of research reports. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.67.

Medtronic Trading Down 0.4 %

MDT traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,308,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,025,027. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $104.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $75.76 and a twelve month high of $92.02.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.57 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.47%. Medtronic’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $477,402.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,792,377.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $477,402.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,792,377.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 1,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $113,716.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,433,302.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,866 shares of company stock worth $1,688,839. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

