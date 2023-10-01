Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $2.70 Million Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $2,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDS. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $332.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $380.00 to $367.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $442.73.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FDS traded down $4.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $437.26. 275,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 36.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $430.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $413.76. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $377.89 and a 1-year high of $474.13.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.51 by ($0.58). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 22.45%. The firm had revenue of $535.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.99 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.22, for a total value of $1,299,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,572,765.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $3,910,020 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.