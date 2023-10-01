dForce USD (USX) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $31.85 Million

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 1st. During the last week, dForce USD has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $31.85 million and $298.82 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dForce USD token can now be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00003647 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.89 or 0.00246481 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00013466 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00016749 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000045 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000401 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

dForce USD (CRYPTO:USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,178,712 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.00073506 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $205.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

