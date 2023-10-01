Quantum (QUA) Trading Down 0% Over Last 7 Days

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. Quantum has a market cap of $5.60 and $7.33 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Quantum has traded down 0% against the dollar. One Quantum token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Quantum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00007634 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00021482 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00017297 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00013814 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27,151.44 or 1.00055978 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Quantum Token Profile

Quantum (QUA) is a token. It was first traded on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00000001 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $7.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.