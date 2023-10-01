BitTorrent-New (BTT) Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 1st. During the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. BitTorrent-New has a market cap of $370.32 million and $10.78 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BitTorrent-New Profile

BitTorrent-New is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

