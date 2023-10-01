CannabisCoin (CANN) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $110.60

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. During the last week, CannabisCoin has traded up 2% against the US dollar. CannabisCoin has a total market cap of $209,645.72 and $110.60 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CannabisCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CannabisCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27,136.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.89 or 0.00246481 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.75 or 0.00868769 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00013466 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $146.76 or 0.00540819 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00060494 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000045 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.87 or 0.00117450 BTC.

CannabisCoin Profile

CannabisCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,175 coins. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CannabisCoin is cannabiscoin.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware.

CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

Buying and Selling CannabisCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CannabisCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CannabisCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CannabisCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CannabisCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.