VRES (VRS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $28,931.65

VRES (VRS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. In the last seven days, VRES has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. VRES has a total market cap of $17.27 million and $28,931.65 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VRES token can now be bought for $0.0069 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get VRES alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00007634 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00021482 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00017297 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00013814 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27,151.44 or 1.00055978 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002341 BTC.

VRES Profile

VRES is a token. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VRES is vrs.care. The official message board for VRES is medium.com/@vrshp.

VRES Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.00690616 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VRES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VRES should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VRES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VRES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VRES and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.