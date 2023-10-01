Well Done LLC Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Well Done LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,288 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF comprises about 4.5% of Well Done LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Well Done LLC owned about 0.21% of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF worth $21,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTUM. Summit Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 16,086.2% during the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,831,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 10,765,018 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,770,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,328,000 after acquiring an additional 416,979 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,830,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,549,000 after acquiring an additional 125,724 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,146,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,380,000 after acquiring an additional 21,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,878,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,150,000 after acquiring an additional 102,106 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

BATS MTUM traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $139.70. 739,649 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.89. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $81.37 and a 52 week high of $113.60. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.