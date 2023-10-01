Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by Benedetti & Gucer Inc.

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. cut its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 922 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazari Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $682,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth $249,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 48.1% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 9.2% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 8.6% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE:OXY traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.88. The stock had a trading volume of 10,063,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,029,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.77. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $55.51 and a twelve month high of $76.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.29.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.02). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was down 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 12.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $127,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,181,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,629,539,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

